On Monday night Tucker Carlson broke down the greatest political scandal of our time.

Tucker Carlson revealed the criminal actions behind the spying and attempted coup of candidate and then President Trump.

As we reported earlier Obama is panicked.

There are rumblings that former members of his FBI (e.g. FBI General Counsel James Baker) have flipped and are working with Durham.

Obama’s Deep State henchmen who set up General Flynn and the crooked politicians and media hacks who supported them are terrified.

Obama is completely panicked.

He knows he was caught.

Obama hopes these “leaked” comments last weekend will help him save face.

President Trump was on FOX and Friends on Friday morning and he shared the following (at the 5:40 mark) regarding the crooked actions taken by the Obama Administration:

It’s a very, very sad thing for our country. That’s why Schiff, Shifty Schiff, that’s why he didn’t want to release any of those documents. And there’s more to come, from what I understand and they’re going to be far greater than what you’ve seen so far. And what you’ve seen so far is incredible, especially as it relates to President Obama. Because if anyone thinks that he and sleepy Joe Biden didn’t know what was going on they have another thing coming.

President Trump also tweeted out a message to the Deep State, members of the crooked Obama Administration, and their accomplices in the media:

Yesterday was a BIG day for Justice in the USA. Congratulations to General Flynn, and many others. I do believe there is MUCH more to come! Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians do not go well together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2020

No wonder Obama is freaking out – next week could be hellish for this horrible crooked former president.

