Judge Emmet Sullivan

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan made a dirty, political move on Tuesday that will delay justice for General Mike Flynn.

The Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last Thursday after bombshell documents released proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

The DOJ said in its motion to dismiss that “The interview of Mr. Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn.”

The DOJ was referring to the January 24, 2017 ambush FBI interview conducted by FBI counterintel chief Peter Strzok and FBI special agent Joe Pientka.

US Attorney General Bill Barr blasted James Comey during an interview that aired last Thursday with CBS’s Catherine Herridge and said the FBI tried to lay a “perjury trap” for General Flynn.

The federal judge assigned to Flynn’s case however is dragging it out.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Judge Emmet Sullivan was soliciting amicus briefs to allow for public comment on Flynn’s case.

Judge Sullivan a minute order anticipating that “individuals and organizations” will seek leave to file briefs “for the benefit of the Court.”

A briefing scheduling order will follow.

Flynn Update – Looks like Judge Sullivan will allow for public comment. Judge Sullivan a minute order anticipating that “individuals and organizations” will seek leave to file briefs “for the benefit of the Court.” A briefing scheduling order will follow. pic.twitter.com/7Ot9T8SgzH — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 12, 2020

It looks like an amicus brief has already been filed.

“Judge Sullivan risks turning this into a circus,” said attorney Techno Fog.

Looking at the docket entries (#201 not present), we suspect an amicus brief has already been filed. Perhaps by the former DOJ employees who want Sullivan to improperly proceed to sentencing. Judge Sullivan risks turning this into a circus. pic.twitter.com/hJpxForsdS — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 12, 2020

Attorney Robert Barnes said this is an unusual move by Judge Sullivan.

Lots of folks can comment as amici. This is unusual. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 12, 2020

It is important to note that Judge Sullivan in his order gave full discretion on which amicus briefs to approve to himself, which means he may likely approve ones critical to AG Bill Barr and General Flynn.

