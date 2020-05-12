https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/ka-ching-pelosi-gets-ready-dole-another-3-trillion-might-get-1200/

Congress has already allocated $3 trillion to handle the coronavirus pandemic, an astronomical sum that no one (no one) will ever be able to track.

Now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi preparing another “stimulus” package with another hefty price tag — $3 trillion — and this one will fund an effort by Democrats to mandate mail-in voting for all.

“Of the more than $3 trillion package, about $1 trillion would go to state, local and tribal governments, according to three sources briefed on the proposal,” Fox News reported.

Another round of $1,200 stimulus payments also would go out to most Americans under the plan, with a maximum of $6,000 per household. Then a flurry of cash would be allocated to struggling Americans, extending the $600 extra in weekly unemployment insurance through January and a new $175 billion benefit that would subsidize rent and mortgage payments for Americans.

Under the plan, some $200 billion would be used to pay for a “Heroes’ Fund,” which would give health care workers hazard pay for their work during the pandemic.

Rather than vote to reopen the U.S. economy, Democrats want to drive the national debt to new heights. The U.S. Treasury has already had to borrow more than $3 trillion to pay for the first four coronavirus spending packages Congress has passed.

So far, there’s reticence from Republicans on spending that much.

“I don’t think we have yet felt the urgency of acting immediately, but that time could develop, but I don’t think it has yet,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also ripped Pelosi for not calling the House back into session, instead draft another bill while Congress is on recess.

“Now she wants to write a $3 trillion bill, with no one able to see, no accountability, and no input,” McCarthy told Fox News on Monday. “I mean, this is not how democracy works. This is a real concern to all of us this won’t ever become law, but it’ll be the wishlist of the liberals, to try to change election law, fund Planned Parenthood, and make sure sanctuary cities get the chunk of the money.”

But House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said he expects a vote on the relief package on Friday.

Pelosi’s plan will also include rent and mortgage assistance, but falls short of the demands of some liberals who demanded $2,000 in monthly reoccurring payments. The plan will also provide $75 billion for testing, contact tracing and treatment for victims as well as support for hospitals and health care providers.

