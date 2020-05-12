https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamala-harris-responds-to-heavy-vp-speculation-comments-on-potential-ag-position

During an interview with KCBS Radio on Monday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was asked about recent media reports that say the first-term California senator has been floated as a top contender to be the running mate for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Everyone seems to have you at the top of the Joe Biden veepstakes list. Do you want to be his running mate,” the news agency asked the California senator. “Would you rather be offered attorney general in a Biden administration?”

“Well, I’ve already been attorney general,” responded Harris, who proceeded to laugh before commenting on her two terms as California attorney general. “I was very honored to serve and I ran the second largest Department of Justice in the United States.”

“But I would be honored, obviously, if I were asked to serve as vice president. No questions about that. I’d be honored to serve with Joe Biden,” said the first-term California senator.

“The bottom line is this: We cannot go on with another four years of Donald Trump,” said Harris. “So on the point of Joe Biden, I’m going to do everything I possibly can to help him win.”

Late Sunday evening, Politico reported that more than two dozen Democrats with ties to the Biden campaign believe Harris to be the early frontrunner in the former vice president’s search for a running mate.

While Harris notably attacked Biden last summer over his bussing policies, Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who has been credited for resurrecting Biden’s campaign through the South Carolina primary, believes that the former vice president will look past it.

“I believe strongly that people make mistakes when they allow the heat of a political campaign and things said during a contest to define you,” Clyburn told Politico. “I’ve never seen Joe have any animus toward Kamala for what may have been said during the campaign.”

The news agency reports that other people being considered for the position include Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), and former Georgia House minority speaker Stacey Abrams.

While Abrams only endorsed Biden for president on Tuesday, for about the last month, the failed gubernatorial candidate has been telling reporters and media figures during interviews that she would be an “excellent” choice for Biden’s running mate.

“I would be an excellent running mate,” Abrams told Elle Magazine in response to a question about whether she would accept a spot on the ticket. “I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.”

