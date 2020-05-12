http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/S4GNEf3b0iI/

Actor Kevin James has made a short comedy that makes fun of draconian lockdown restrictions and overzealous quarantine shamers.

The King of Queens star, who posted the video Out of Touch to his official YouTube account, stars as a man on the run with his friend, both pursued by the sound of sirens and barking dogs.

[embedded content]

An extended flashback reveals their horrible crime — they shook hands after meeting up in a public area. Their act was caught on smartphone cameras by a group of over-eager quarantine shamers who alert law enforcement.

The two-minute movie comes as pressure builds nationwide for states to begin re-opening their economies and relaxing stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 cases are plateauing and in some areas declining. Some states including Georgia, Texas, and Florida have already begun the process of lifting restrictions.

But other parts of the country could see extended lockdowns. Los Angeles County appears likely to extend its stay-at-home order for three more months through August.

Out of Touch is Kevin James latest coronavirus-themed comedy short. The actor also posted A Quarantine Birthday about a man having a bad day who arrives home to discover a surprise birthday party thrown by his friends. But a jump cut reveals that the whole party is just a VR simulation.

[embedded content]

The actor also appeared in I Miss Baseball, a more wistful work that expresses his love for America’s favorite pastime — until the final humorous shot.

[embedded content]

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

