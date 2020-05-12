https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/kimmel-apologizes-poke-pence/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel addressed the backlash that ensued after he tweeted a deceptively edited video of Vice President Mike Pence, for which he has already apologized.

The vice president, while recently delivering personal protective equipment to a local rehabilitation and healthcare center, jokingly asked if he could bring in additional empty boxes “just for the camera.” Kimmel, however, used an abridged version of the clip that made it seem as if Pence’s remark was serious.

The comedian issued an apology and deleted the tweet on Friday, acknowledging that the “full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt.” He also addressed the backlash on his show Monday, noting that he received an email from the vice president’s office requesting an on-air apology.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

