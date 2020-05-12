https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/leftist-blog-jezebel-publishes-article-saying-author-will-thrilled-stephen-miller-dies-covid-19-trump-campaign-responds/

Radical leftist blog Jezebel published a column on Friday titled, “I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies of Covid-19.”

The Trump campaign responded to the grotesque op-ed about President Donald Trump’s adviser by saying “this is how many members of the media feel about Trump supporters — but they rarely come right out and say it!”

This is how many members of the media feel about Trump supporters — but they rarely come right out and say it! pic.twitter.com/4aDTRD9O4Y — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 11, 2020

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, is Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary and tested positive for the virus last week.

The author of the Jezebel piece, Molly Osberg, said that while she hopes Katie Miller has a speedy recovery, she wants her husband dead because of his political beliefs.

“Katie’s husband, of course, is Stephen Miller, the architect of the White House’s arcane immigration policy. The two married earlier this year. Trump is close enough to the couple to have attended the wedding. And while I am generally loathe to wish physical harm on those I disagree with, and while I do wish Katie a speedy recovery, I’m comfortable shedding whatever objectivity I have here to say I desperately hope Stephen Miller contracts covid-19,” the article reads.

She concluded that “if thousands of Americans, the vast majority of them black and Latinx, are going to die every day from the new coronavirus, Stephen Miller should absolutely get it too.”

Miller is hawkish on immigration and has become a boogeyman for far-left outlets that have repeatedly doxed him and called for protests at his home address.

