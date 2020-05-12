https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/497298-list-of-obama-officials-allegedly-involved-in-flynn-unmasking

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified a list of Obama administration officials believed to be involved in the “unmasking” of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to ABC News.

U.S. law requires identifying information of U.S. persons picked up during foreign surveillance be hidden, or “masked.” Only high-ranking intelligence officials, such as Grenell, can request those identities be revealed.

Grenell brought the list with him to a visit to the Justice Department last week, according to the network. His visit was the same week that Attorney General William BarrWilliam Pelham BarrTrump abruptly ends press conference after heated exchange with reporters Almost 2,000 former Justice officials condemn department for dropping Flynn case Prosecutor who quit DOJ over handling of Roger Stone blasts Flynn dismissal MORE decided to drop charges against Flynn of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia shortly before President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama ‘should have kept his mouth shut’ on Trump’s coronavirus response MORE took office.

The dismissal of charges led to widespread criticism of the Justice Department.

In May 2019, Trump gave Barr the power to declassify government intelligence before the Justice Department audited the Russia probe.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesSunday shows preview: As states loosen social distancing restrictions, lawmakers address dwindling state budgets Hillicon Valley: Amazon VP resigns in protest | Republicans eye university ties to China | Support rises for vote by mail Republicans seek information on Chinese ties to US universities MORE (Calif.), ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, has accused the Obama administration of improper unmasking of Trump transition officials.

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice said she unmasked the identities of Trump officials during the transition, according to ABC.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Hill.

Updated: 10:56 a.m.

