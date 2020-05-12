http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OAFAWwjmZOs/

California’s 25th Congressional District, Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, and Nebraska hold elections today during the coronavirus crisis.

In Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District, Republicans, in a special election, are favored to keep the seat vacated by former Rep. Sean Duffy. In California’s 25th Congressional District, Republican Mike Garcia will look to defeat Democrat Christy Smith in a special election and flip the seat, which was held by disgraced former Democrat Rep. Katie Hill. In Nebraska, Democrats will choose their candidate in the state’s Second Congressional District to take on incumbent Rep. Don Bacon in November.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

9:15 PM: CA-25: The Risk/Reward Choice Facing Many Republican Candidates This Year:

Less than 4 hrs left to cast your vote to prevent liberal Sacramento policies from spreading to DC. Polls close at 8pm, so make sure to return your ballot or visit a Vote Center ASAP! If you have any questions about voting in this election, visit https://t.co/U4kUtnnBzr pic.twitter.com/DawRqynMd4 — Mike Garcia (@MikeGarcia2020) May 12, 2020

Part of Mike Garcia (R)’s appeal in #CA25 (Clinton +7% in 2016) is that he’s a lot of things Trump’s not: a military veteran, son of a Mexican immigrant, even-keeled and well-credentialed. If he loses, close identification w/ Trump (not a new voting site) = the likely culprit. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 12, 2020

Although it would be impressive for Mike Garcia (R) to have an initial lead of, say, >10%, my expectation is that we won’t have a clear picture of who has won #CA25 by tonight…and probably not by tomorrow night either. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 12, 2020

The in-person voting site in Lancaster (hardly the “most Democrat[ic] area” in CA) for #CA25 special elex was requested by city’s GOP mayor, per elections officials..a mayor who welcomed POTUS to CA this year. All-mail elections often have some in-person for those who need it. https://t.co/RDz1mmMrK1 — John Myers (@johnmyers) May 9, 2020

The controversy over Democrats pushing for a #CA25 polling location in Lancaster has bubbled up to the president. FWIW, the GOP mayor of Lancaster said there should be an in-person center to avoid “even the appearance of affecting the outcome by limiting the ability to vote.” https://t.co/2MYHqAc3Mn — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) May 9, 2020

9:00 PM: Polls closed in Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Polls close in 30 minutes in #WI07 for this Special Election. According to @WI_Elections website, more than 100,000 absentee ballots were sent out – roughly 1/4 of registered voters. — Dan Hagen WJFW (@DanielCHagen) May 13, 2020

Polls close in less than an hour; meanwhile, some insight from @uwsppolisci chair Prof. John Blakeman on what a declining conservative margin in last month’s election could mean for the district: pic.twitter.com/5zuzs8Eq19 — Naomi Kowles (@NaomiKowles) May 13, 2020

Additionally, we talked about another special election happening today across the country in CA-25. While the districts and candidates certainly aren’t parallel (CA-25 appears tight while WI-07 is considered safe) they’re both traditionally Republican (until 25 flipped in ’18). — Naomi Kowles (@NaomiKowles) May 13, 2020

“If both districts become Rep. but by a very small percentage, then it indicates that the Democrats are probably going to expect another wave coming into the house in Nov. But if both Republicans in WI-07 and CA-25 run away with the vote, then a blue wave is probably unlikely.” — Naomi Kowles (@NaomiKowles) May 13, 2020

8:50 PM: Polls will close in Wisconsin and Nebraska at 9 PM ET. Polls in CA-25 will close at 11 PM ET.

Nebraska: Democrats think they have a chance of clipping NE-02 in the fall.

Kara Eastman, Ann Ashford, and Gladys Harrison are vying to take on incumbent Rep. Bacon in the fall.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has backed Eastman.

Pretty quiet at the polls in Grand Island. This site was seeing 5-6 voters an hour. No lines, no issues.

They are making masks available, although it appears most are wearing their own. Poll workers are sanitizing the voting booths and tables in between voters pic.twitter.com/F9EEH6THWZ — Steve White (@NTVsSteveWhite) May 12, 2020

4 p.m. Update on 5/12 493K Ballots Mailed

398K Ballots Returned Return your Early Ballot to your County’s Drop Box by the time the polls closes in your county. For those that are choosing to vote at your polling site…all are open until 8 p.m. CST / 7 MDT. #vote pic.twitter.com/lYIxSJVyqe — Wayne Bena (@WJBena) May 12, 2020

Wisconsin:

.@TomTiffanyWI will be a great leader for the people of Wisconsin. He is strong on border security, tax cuts, the Second Amendment and crime and he will serve his fellow Badgers well in Congress. Vote Tom Tiffany today! pic.twitter.com/qfIWSeFVkI — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 12, 2020

Wisconsin, the Bleach Injector In Chief wants you to vote for Tom Tiffany. So vote for Tricia Zunker instead. Here’s how to vote safely, curbside/drop-off/drive-through: https://t.co/XBROvUVHfA https://t.co/vQoqwXkn9V — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) May 12, 2020

President Trump endorsed Tom because he knows he will help him defend our values, protect our country and rebuild our economy. #VoteTiffany pic.twitter.com/AyqDuIDzYI — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) May 12, 2020

