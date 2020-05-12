https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/liz-cheney-susan-rice-fbi-investigation/2020/05/12/id/967118

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told Fox News on Tuesday that former President Barack Obama and others are “acting as though they are very, very nervous” about the FBI’s investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Cheney, who chairs the House Republican Conference, told “Fox & Friends” that Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and “a whole bunch of people” have been “acting as though they are very, very nervous that the public will learn the truth” about the investigation.

“When you write an email to yourself which looks like sort of, you know, a reminder — Note to self: make sure people don’t think that we’ve been abusing the law — and then you watch President Obama for the first time speaking out publicly within the last 48 hours or so and of course … Vice President Biden not even being able to keep his story straight within one minute of each other … So, I think that there clearly were some very deeply troubling things that the … Obama administration was doing. And, we absolutely have to get to the bottom of it,” she said, adding, “the American people need to know the truth.”

Cheney said that Obama, Biden, Rice and various former FBI officials “clearly believed that they were above the law. And, when you look at what was going on in terms of unmasking the names of U.S. officials that were in the classified documents [and] when you look at what they were doing after they fired General Flynn, clearly there was some sort of a vendetta underway.”

