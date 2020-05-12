https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/los-angeles-likely-extend-lockdown-order-july-1569-coronavirus-deaths-4-million-people/

Los Angeles will likely extend its Coronavirus house arrest through July.

There is no science behind the Coronavirus lockdowns and Los Angeles has a total of 1,569 COVID-19 deaths out of a population of 4 million people!

Imagine the greater human misery the lockdown will bring to millions of (unemployed) people forced to stay at home during the deadly summer heatwaves in Los Angeles.

Many of the older homes and apartment buildings don’t have air conditioning. What could possibly go wrong?

KTLA reported:

Los Angeles County’s stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended for the next three months, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Ferrer said that would only change if there was a “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand.” “Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” she said. But without widely available therapeutic testing for the coronavirus or rapid at-home tests that would allow people to test themselves daily, it seems unlikely that restrictions would be completely eased. Ferrer made the comments as the board debated whether to extend the county’s eviction moratorium for one to three months.

Recall, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti previously forced ‘non-essential’ (whatever that means) businesses to close down by cutting off their water and electricity.

Los Angeles shut down in the third week of March so if the lockdown goes through July, the county will have been under house arrest for nearly 4.5 months!

PAGING AG BARR!

