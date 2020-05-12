https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/man-kkk-style-mask-hood-grocery-store-wont-charged/

(SAN LUIS OBISPO TRIBUNE) –A man who wore a white KKK-style hood to a Southern California supermarket won’t face charges, San Diego County sheriff’s officials say.

Photos and videos of the man, who wore a pointed hood with eye holes resembling those worn by the Ku Klux Klan to a Vons supermarket in Santee, north of San Diego, on May 2 prompted an online outcry.

Detectives investigated the incident, but after interviewing the man determined there was not enough evidence to charge him with a crime, a sheriff’s press release says.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

