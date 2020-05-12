https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wisconsin-marquette-law-school-battleground/2020/05/12/id/967173

The race in Wisconsin shapes up to be a tight one, as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a 3-point lead on President Donald Trump in the latest Marquette Law School Poll, which is within the margin of error.

Biden drew 46% support to 43% for Trump, the poll’s official Twitter account tweeted:

“New Marquette Law School Poll finds that presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden remains close in Wisconsin, with Biden at 46%, Trump at 43%. #mulawpoll”

Wisconsin has been considered a battleground state for the 2020 presidential election and Biden polled strongly in the state’s primary earlier this year.

The state’s 3-point margin echoes the March results after having been a dead heat between the candidates in February, the poll tweeted:

“In late March, @mulawpoll found Biden at 48% and Trump at 45%. In February, it was 46% for each. #mulawpoll”

The results remain within the margin of error, making it a statistical tie between candidates in the hypothetical race.

Among the notable findings:

“Trump holds an advantage among voters 30 to 44 by 49% to 37% and among voters 45 to 59 by 48% to 41%. #mulawpoll“

“In presidential race in WI, Biden holds an advantage over Trump among 18-29 year old voters, leading in that group 51% to 41%. Biden also leads among voters 60 and over, 55% to 37%. #mulawpoll“

“On demonstrations, among Democrats, 11% support them, 80% oppose them. Among Republicans, 57% support and 37% oppose. #mulawpoll”

The Marquette Law School Poll was conducted May 3-7, 2020 among 811 registered voters in the 72 counties of Wisconsin. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

