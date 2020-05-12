https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/maxine-waters-announces-sister-died-coronavirus/

California Rep. Maxine Waters has confirmed that her sister died after contracting the coronavirus.

Rep. Waters announced last month that her sister was dying in a hospital in St. Louis from the virus.

Waters confirmed her sister’s passing in an interview with theGrio last Thursday.

“It is one of the most painful things that I’ve ever had to experience in my life,” Waters said. “She had suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I’m so glad she’s out of pain.”

Her sister was living in an assisted living facility for seniors.

“The nursing home is the only place we have for many of our seniors, many of whom have outlived their families,” she said. “That’s where they go. And now these nursing homes are like a petri dish for the continued development of this virus that is killing us.” Waters first announced her sister’s diagnosis on the House floor as said she would vote “yes” on the $484 billion economic relief package and dedicate it to her sister. “I not only rise in support of this legislation,” Waters said on the House floor. “I also would like to rise in support of what we’re doing for the health care enhancement act in this bill. And I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Mo., right now infected by the coronavirus.” Last month, , Sen. Elizabeth Warren also announced that her oldest brother had died from the virus.

