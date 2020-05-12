https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497433-mcconnell-senate-gop-declare-house-3t-coronavirus-bill-dead-on-arrival

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell: Obama ‘should have kept his mouth shut’ on Trump’s coronavirus response Pelosi objects to GOP ‘pause’ on next relief bill: ‘Hardship doesn’t take a pause’ On The Money: McConnell brushes off fifth coronavirus bill as Democrats prepare massive plan | Coronavirus cases expanding in states preparing to reopen | Mnuchin: States can borrow to cover revenue lost to coronavirus MORE (R-Ky.) and members of the Senate GOP caucus panned the roughly $3 trillion House coronavirus bill unveiled on Tuesday, declaring it “dead on arrival” in the Senate.

McConnell, speaking to reporters after a closed-door caucus meeting, said Republicans would “insist on narrowly targeted legislation.”

“What you’ve seen in the House, Nancy, is not something designed to deal with reality, but designed to deal with aspirations. This is not a time for aspirational legislation, this is a time for practical response to the coronavirus pandemic,” McConnell said.

Sen. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoGOP senator calls House coronavirus bill a ‘fairy tale’ The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Sen. Barrasso says it’s too soon to consider more funding for states; White House faces new challenges Coronavirus Report: The Hill’s Steve Clemons interviews Sen. John Barrasso MORE (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican senator, called the House bill a “payoff” to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi objects to GOP ‘pause’ on next relief bill: ‘Hardship doesn’t take a pause’ On The Money: McConnell brushes off fifth coronavirus bill as Democrats prepare massive plan | Coronavirus cases expanding in states preparing to reopen | Mnuchin: States can borrow to cover revenue lost to coronavirus Hillicon Valley: FBI, DHS to accuse China of hacking virus researchers | Warren warns of COVID-19 threats to elections | Musk reopening California Tesla factory against state orders MORE‘s constituents, vowing that it will “never pass the Senate.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSen. Lamar Alexander to self-quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19 Senate revives surveillance brawl FBI director in ‘hot seat’ as GOP demands reforms MORE (R-S.C.) called the House package “dead on arrival.”

House Democrats unveiled their “phase four” legislation on Tuesday, with the bill carrying a roughly $3 trillion price tag. The bill, which could be voted on in the House as soon as Friday, includes funding for food assistance, state and local governments, another round of direct stimulus payments to individuals and hazard pay for essential workers, among other provisions.

But the bill effectively hit a buzzsaw among Senate Republicans, whose support would be needed to even get the bill scheduled for a vote on the floor, much less pass the measure.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP senators worry Trump, COVID-19 could cost them their majority Senate revives surveillance brawl Republicans not sold on new round of relief checks MORE (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Republican in the upper chamber, argued that the House bill was not designed to pass, calling it a “messaging exercise.”

“It wasn’t a sincere effort, or meaningful effort, to address a crisis that is being faced by the American people, but it clearly is an effort to try and create talking points for the 2020 election,” Thune said.

The Senate GOP leader and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are taking vastly different approaches to a potential fifth coronavirus bill.

McConnell has said that he does not yet see an urgency for the Senate to act, making it increasingly likely that the chamber will leave for a week-long Memorial Day recess without taking action on an additional bill.

Even as House Democrats were unveiling their proposal, McConnell instead discussed from the Senate floor how he and Sen. John Cornyn John CornynGOP senator calls House coronavirus bill a ‘fairy tale’ The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Sen. Barrasso says it’s too soon to consider more funding for states; White House faces new challenges Bottom line MORE (R-Texas) are working on a bill to expand liability protections for employers — a “red line” for the GOP leader in any fifth coronavirus bill.

McConnell indicated that he first wants to come to an understanding with the White House that additional action is needed before he opens negotiations with Democrats.

“I’m in discussion, we all are, with the administration. If we reach a decision along with the administration to move to another phase, that’ll be the time to interact with the Democrats,” he said.

Democrats have hammered the GOP leader for his approach, arguing that with the coronavirus still causing economic havoc it is not the time for a “pause.”

“We have to put money in the pockets of the American people, recognizing the pain, the agony that they are feeling. To those who would suggest a pause, I’ll say the hunger doesn’t take a pause, the rent doesn’t take a pause, the hardship doesn’t take a pause,” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.”

