A newly hired campaign aide for Joe Biden issued a warning last year that the former vice president may not be able to beat President Donald Trump.

Biden’s new states director Jennifer Ridder previously served as campaign manager for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who was eyeing a run at the White House.

In a September 2019 memo, she told Bullock donors that Biden could be “unable to take down Trump,” The Washington Free Beacon reports.

“Again and again, we hear from Democratic primary voters that the most important quality in a candidate is their ability to beat Trump next November,” Ridder penned in the memo to Bullock supporters. “At the same time, there is a growing fear that the candidates promising revolutions are out of step with general election voters while others fear Vice President Biden may be unable to take down Trump.”

Ultimately, Bullock dropped out of the primary in December.

Ridder was brought onto Biden’s team on Monday, Politico reports. She will focus on battleground states.

