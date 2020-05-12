https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/obama-cia-chief-john-brennan-fire-creation-bogus-january-2017-intel-report-claiming-russia-wanted-trump-win-2016-election/

John Brennan under the spotlight!

In January 2017, the US Intelligence community released a report, at former President Barack Obama’s request a couple weeks prior, to determine Russia’s influence into the 2016 election. A bogus report was created and it is reportedly under review curently by John Durham, the US Attorney selected by AG Barr to look into government actions surrounding the 2016 election and the Trump-Russia collusion lie.

Ed Henry from FOX News reported tonight that Brennan is under the spotlight:

John Brennan and the Obama Intel communities released a report on January 6, 2017, per the request of former President Barack Obama a couple weeks prior, to perform a study on Russian influence in the 2016 Presidential election. The report drafted at light speed, was produced in only a couple of weeks and it stated in its summary, in part:

We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump. We have high confidence in these judgments. We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him. All three agencies agree with this judgment. CIA and FBI have high confidence in this judgment; NSA has moderate confidence.

But by February 2017 the Intel report was already being torn apart as even the fake news New York Times reported that the number of Intel agencies to sign off on the report was actually 4, not 17:

NYT quietly issued a huge correction: only 4 intelligence agencies approved “Russia hacking” assessment, not all 17https://t.co/b5OxCm3EB3 pic.twitter.com/5vtTFOHJLS — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) June 29, 2017

A few months later, the Republican run US Senate released a bogus report confirming the assessments of the January 2017 Intel report. Then a few months ago, in April 2020, the Republican led US Senate provided more cover for the bogus report from the Intel community from nearly four years prior and released a report that they agreed with the findings of the report that the 17 agencies produced long ago. The fake news New York Times reported:

For years, President Trump has derided the assessment by American intelligence officials that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to assist his candidacy, dismissing it without evidence as the work of a “deep state” out to undermine his victory.

But on Tuesday, a long-awaited Senate review led by members of Mr. Trump’s own party effectively undercut those allegations. A three-year review by the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee unanimously found that the intelligence community assessment, pinning blame on Russia and outlining its goals to undercut American democracy, was fundamentally sound and untainted by politics.

“The I.C.A. reflects strong tradecraft, sound analytical reasoning and proper justification of disagreement in the one analytical line where it occurred,” said Senator Richard M. Burr, Republican of North Carolina and the panel’s chairman. “The committee found no reason to dispute the intelligence community’s conclusions.”

Of course the entire report is bogus as we reported previously. The entire report is based on bogus charges against a Russian company that were dropped months ago.

Let’s hope the rumors are true and lying John Brennan is brought to justice for the many lies and the massive destruction he forced America to endure during his Obama years and since.

