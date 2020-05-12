https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/outrageous-muslim-brotherhood-figure-awarded-slot-facebook-oversight-board-police-content/

There are no conservatives or Trump supporters on the Facebook Oversight Board.

But there are numerous Trump haters and even a Muslim Brotherhood figure on the board.

Facebook announced its elite Oversight Board Members last Wednesday.

The Oversight Board will determine what is true and untrue and what will and will not be allowed on Facebook.

One noteworthy choice on the elite board is Stanford Professor Pamela Karlan.

Many of you may remember Pamela Karlan from the Trump Impeachment hearings in December.

Democrats called in Karlan as a witness not because she knew anything about the Ukraine case but for legal expertise and absolute hatred of President Donald Trump.

Pamela Karlan is an angry Hillary Clinton donor who was on Crooked’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination.

During the hearings Karlan took a cheap shot at 13-year-old (at the time) Barron Trump.

“I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the President can name is son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan angrily exclaimed during an exchange with Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Following her nasty attack on President Trump’s family Rep. Matt Gaetz delivered a much needed tongue lashing to this horrible “mean” woman.

[embedded content]

Facebook put this angry Trump-loathing woman on their oversight board.

But that’s not all.

Facebook also put a Muslim Brotherhood figure on their Oversight Board.

Wow!

Even Arab Leaders say it was an outrageous pick!

Via Gulf News.

Naming of Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Yemeni Nobel Prize winner Tawakkol Karman as a member of Facebook’s first oversight board has sparked widespread public anger among opinion leaders in Arab countries, who strongly rejected the censoring by those known for their support for extremist ideology. Social media users launched a hashtag of “#RefuseTawakulKarman” demanding the withdrawal of her appointment as she is known for her lack of neutrality as well as her extremist views. They also questioned the standards and foundations adopted by the company in appointing the leadership in Al Islah Party, the Yemeni arm of the Muslim Brotherhood. Prominent political science professor Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, said on Twitter: “Tawakkol Karman does not deserve to be on an international council to supervise Facebook content. Hate speech and Karman are just like branches on a tree,” Abdulla said. Emirati writer Ola Al Shaikh said, “This news is a major catastrophe, because her appointment to this position enables her to pass judgment on Facebook policies regarding the region.”

