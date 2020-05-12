https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/blm

Did Black Lives Matter exist, or was that a weird dream we all had back in 2013?

I remember a white chick who claimed she identified as “black NOT African American.” And, the reporter who worked for The Young Turks only to find himself fired for lying on his resumé. Then, there was the failure and still super gay mayoral candidate. Of course, everyone remembers when Al Sharpton’s attention-whore status peaked after the Ferguson nightmare.

It definitely wasn’t a dream, leaving the obvious question to be answered — where is #BLM now? In this Crowder Classic, Steven put everyone’s curiosity to bed, FINALLY.

Oh, yeah. I almost forgot. Here’s a disclaimer for the fact-checkers of the communist social media regime…this is a parody of VH-1 “Where Are They Now.”

[embedded content]

Where are They Now? Black Lives Matter #BLM | Crowder Classics



youtu.be



Use promo code LWC for your last chance to save $30 for one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

