Police believe a roaming pack of “wild dogs” are responsible for the death of a south Georgia doctor whose body was found in a ditch last Thursday.

According to WTOC-TV, law enforcement found a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning with the engine still running and the driver’s side door open. When officers approached the vehicle to investigate, they found a “female that was deceased in the ditch.”

Police identified the victim to be Dr. Nancy Shaw, who practiced internal medicine at Meadows Regional Medical Center near Lyons, Georgia, and was a known pet lover.

Autopsy results confirmed the belief that Shaw was killed by animals, and Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker said at the time that they would initiate a search for the pack of dogs believed to be responsible.

Walker also recounted that Shaw was a warm person who often stopped by the police station to check in on the officers.

“She was that kind of person. She was a caring person. She was a friend of ours. When I realized who it was, it was devastating,” Walker said.

The suspects have been seized

On Tuesday, the police department notified the public in a news release that the suspected dogs were identified and seized on May 8, but added that the incident was still under investigation.

“At this time, charges have not been brought against the owner of the dogs,” the release said.

