President Donald Trump holds a three-point lead over Joe Biden in Ohio and a six-point lead over the former vice president in Texas, according to polls by Emerson College/Nexstar Media.

And the polling also reveals Biden has a 30-point lead over the president in California.

Here are how the results of the polling, released Monday, break down:

46% of Ohio voters favor Trump compared to 43% who support Biden. 11% are undecided.

70% of Trump supporters in Ohio are extremely or very excited to vote for him, while only 39% of Biden voters report the same level of excitement.

62% of Ohio votes believe Trump will be reelected.

47% of Texas voters back the president, while 41% favor Biden. 12% are undecided.

67% of Trump supporters in Texas are extremely or very excited to vote for him, while 40% of Biden voters feel the same way about their candidate.

61% of Texas voters expect Trump to be reelected.

59% of California voters support Biden, compared to 29% who favor Trump. 12% are undecided.

55% of Trump voters in California are extremely or very excited to vote for him, compared to 48% of those who report the same level of excitement for Biden.

54% of California voters think Biden will win in November.

The three polls, conducted May 8-10, surveyed 725-800 people in each state. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4-3.5%.

