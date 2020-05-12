http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cEb-OfieItM/

Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

As the coronavirus continues to ravage the country, President Donald Trump once again kicked off his day rage-tweeting a cable news morning show, baselessly suggesting its host is a murderer.

After blaming the “lamestream media” for how he ended his latest White House press conference after bizarrely deflecting questions, Trump gave the Twitterverse a clue as to which cable news morning show was on his mind.

After that, Trump had this to say about the possibility of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi becoming commander-in-chief if he and Vice President Mike Pence were incapacitated by Covid-19.

Here’s the part where Trump pivots to the wall:

Some more insults:

More of Trump’s undefined claim that his predecessor, Barack Obama, illegally surveilled his presidential campaign for its possible connections with Russia’s actions.

And here’s the cherry on top where Trump (once again) demanded an investigation of Joe Scarborough over the conspiracy theory that the MSNBC host had something to do with the death of Lori Klausutis back when he was a congressman.

Expect the tweets to continue.

Happy Tuesday!

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...