White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tuesday rejected presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden’s contention that the Trump administration’s outcry over the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is being done as a distraction from the coronavirus response.

“Any time the FBI writes down a piece of paper, asking whether their motive and interviewing someone, if their end goal is to get someone to lie, in this case, getting Michael Flynn, that should trouble each and every American,” McEnany said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “This is incredible, what the FBI did. It’s not the hardworking rank-and-file at the FBI. Those men and women are heroes. This is some of the top officials in the Obama era.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top White House health officials are testifying before a Senate committee on Tuesday, where the doctor is expected to warn lawmakers about the dangers of reopening the country too soon. McEnany said Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, and other medical experts are working closely with the White House, and she denied Sen. Chuck Schumer’s contention that Fauci has been hindered from giving his opinion about the disease publicly.

She also commented on the news that China wants to reopen trade negotiations with the United States, noting that President Donald Trump has said he’s not interested, because of China’s role in the coronavirus pandemic, and denied that he’d been speaking in a racial manner to an Asian-American journalist when he told her Monday to “ask China” about his emphasis on test number comparisons.

“Leave it to the members of the White House press to make it about them, to take a question, to turn around and somehow say how dare you ask this of me, me, me,” she said.

