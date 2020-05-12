https://www.westernjournal.com/reality-tv-star-daniel-silva-arrested-murder-crash-kills-25-year-old-youtuber/

What started as a birthday celebration ended in tragedy on Sunday night when 25-year-old YouTube star Corey La Barrie was killed in a car crash.

Daniel Silva, from the reality TV show “Ink Master,” was allegedly driving the car under the influence, and around 9:30 p.m. hit a stop sign and a tree with the McLaren he was driving.

The LAPD posted about the incident, naming Silva.

“North Hollywood: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division announce the arrest of Daniel Joseph Silva, a 27-year-old driver and resident of Los Angeles for murder,” the department posted in a bulletin on Monday.

“On Sunday, May 10, 2020, around 9:39 p.m., a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue.”

“The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported both parties involved in the collision to a local hospital for medical treatment.”

According to the report, Silva initially tried to flee the scene, but good Samaritans who showed up to help kept him from leaving. The passenger died as a result of the accident.

At the time, the LAPD did not name La Barrie as the passenger, but it wasn’t long before his family piped up on social media to confirm his passing.

Silva sustained a broken hip from the accident, according to TMZ.

Jarrad La Barrie, Corey’s brother, posted about the tragedy on social media.

“This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” Jarrad La Barrie wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“[T]his is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do i dont how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f—— much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P.”

“P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me i love you.”

Lissa Burton, the YouTuber’s mother, also posted on Monday to confirm the sad news.

“My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver,” she wrote.

“The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief.”

“I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”

