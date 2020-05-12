https://www.theblaze.com/news/report-john-durhams-investigation-now-going-full-throttle-rapidly-expanding

United States Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation is reportedly expanding and now going “full-throttle.”

Last May, Attorney General William Barr appointed Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, to oversee a probe into the Russia investigation and whether the Justice Department and FBI lawfully conducted its investigation, which included an extensive inquiry into the Trump campaign and its associates.

Now, less than one week after the Justice Department dropped its charges against Michael Flynn, Fox News reported that Durham’s investigation is expanding.

According to the report, two additional U.S. attorneys are assisting Durham. Jeff Jensen, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, was originally tasked with overseeing a review of the Flynn case; he has reportedly stayed on to help Durham. Sources told Fox News that interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Timothy Shea is also assisting Durham’s investigation.

“They farmed the investigation out because it is too much for Durham and he didn’t want to be distracted,” one source said. “He’s going full throttle, and they’re looking at everything.”

Additionally, sources told Fox News that Durham is examining a “pattern of conduct,” which includes the FBI’s erroneous FISA applications to obtain surveillance warrants against Carter Page.

Durham reportedly talks to Barr about the investigation “every day,” another source told Fox News. The investigation should conclude by late summer, CNN reported.

It is not yet clear what conclusions will arise from Durham’s review. However, Barr suggested last month that a day of reckoning may be on the horizon.

“My own view is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness, there was something far more troubling here; and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Barr said last month when asked about the investigation.

“And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted,” he declared.

