A call by the United Nations for a global ceasefire to help restore world peace and understanding during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic was branded “a catastrophic failure” Tuesday by Oxfam International.

The international charitable organization published a report saying the U.N. has been totally ignored in its efforts to be a peacebroker.

It outlined that fighting continues unabated across war-torn countries, undermining global efforts to combat the viral epidemic which has infected more than 4.1 million people and caused more than 280,000 deaths worldwide.

The report follows nearly two months after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ initial appeal for an end to war, as Breitbart News reported.

The cease-fire remains unattained due to the U.N. Security Council’s “diplomatic failure” to collectively broker a resolution amid the deadlock, the Oxfam report observed, and its absence is expatriated by years of investment in peace-building and countries continuing to sell weapons for use in war-torn regions.

“We expect leadership from the council as well as many of those countries who say they support a cease-fire, but who nevertheless remain active participants in conflicts around the world conducting military operations, selling arms and supporting third parties,” Oxfam Interim Executive Director Jose Maria Vera said in a statement.

The U.N. also called for $2 billion to be transferred from wealthy countries to the poor via the globalist body as an aid in tackling the global pandemic which has fallen short.

That slim financial response prompted another call for funds last week, lifting the target to $6.7 billion to accommodate the U.N.’s all new, specially updated global plan to counter the viral epidemic.

