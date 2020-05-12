http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/MA1KHvgDBRk/

The rumors and call-outs have been flying since 53-year-old Mike Tyson announced his intention to return to the boxing ring to take part in exhibition fights. Everyone from New Zealand rugby star Sonny Bill Williams to Tyson Fury’s father to former Tyson rival Evander Holyfield have put their names in the mix as potential opponents. Tyson said he hopes the fights will raise money to “help some homeless and drug-affected motherf—– like me.”

Now, Tyson shared footage of some mitt work and the former heavyweight champion looks to still have a terrifying combination of speed and power.

Tyson concludes the video with a simple message, stating, “I’m back.”

Holyfield has been the most interesting potential opponent for Tyson’s exhibition return. The 57-year-old has also been pushing to get back in the ring for similar charitable fights and told Sky Sports, “I don’t know, you would have to ask him! I wouldn’t ask nobody to do anything they don’t want to do. But it’s for charity. If we can work something out that works for everybody, then it’s a win-win-win.”

Holyfield won the first meeting between the two by TKO in November 1996, a fight where he opened as a 25-1 underdog. Their rematch is the more famous of the pair of fights, with Tyson biting both of Holyfield’s ears before ultimately being disqualified.