Drag queen and Emmy-winning host RuPaul helped CBS’s The Price Is Right raise nearly $100,000 for Planned Parenthood during a special prime-time airing of the popular family game show Monday night.

The star of VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race joined The Price Is Right’s regular host Drew Carey as the show promised to match the winnings of its contestants with contributions to the nation’s largest abortion provider.

The special’s contestants ended up with prizes totaling $97,266.

However, the show appears to have lost longstanding fans for raising funds for Planned Parenthood, which profits from abortions:

This breaks my heart, will never watch again. I’ve watched for 30 plus years. Shameful — Kristi 🇺🇸 (@kristiannchris) May 12, 2020

Never thought would see the day The Price Is Right would support the murder of babies. — Beau (@beau3161) May 12, 2020

The Price is Right for murder! I think @DrewFromTV needs to host a show of women who’s killed their babies and they can spend the entire hour celebrating! I’ll never watch that show again! — rod rambo (@rodrambo) May 12, 2020

In its latest annual report for 2018-2019, Planned Parenthood revealed the organization performed a record high number of abortions while it also received record high taxpayer funding.

Planned Parenthood’s market share of abortions has also increased since 2017, when the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI), the research arm of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, confirmed the organization obtained 35 percent of the U.S. abortion market – a figure that well overtakes the market shares of leaders in other industries.

“The level of market dominance for abortions demonstrated by Planned Parenthood could be taught in business schools as the ultimate example of strategic planning and execution,” wrote CLI President Chuck Donovan and Vice President Dr. James Studnicki. “It is a defining activity.”

The CLI report also observed that Planned Parenthood provided less than 1.4 percent of the nation’s HIV tests and less than 1 percent of pap tests. Additionally, in the previous five years, service-to-client ratios for breast exams and pap tests had declined by 37 percent.

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2017, RuPaul said his mother worked at Planned Parenthood right after her divorce.

“Women in our culture have been so marginalized and so really beaten down,” he said. “We live in a masculine-dominated culture. How dare some man tell a woman what to do with her body. That is outrageous! Outrageous.”

The drag queen also said Donald Trump would not have been elected if more people accepted that gender and other boundaries are not to be taken seriously.

“We live in an egocentric culture, and Trump is the poster boy of that egocentric culture,” he said, comparing the president to a “f**king used car salesman.”

“Drag is the antithesis of ego,” he added.

