Saudi Arabia has put in place a 24-hour curfew for the five-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to Reuters.

Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., people in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to leave their homes to purchase essential goods and for medical reasons.

The kingdom had an earlier 24-hour curfew imposed throughout most of the country but loosened them once Ramadan began. Some areas with high coronavirus numbers remained on lockdown.

As of Tuesday night, May 12, Saudi Arabia has 42,925 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 264 deaths, the highest numbers among the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Collectively, they have more than 107,000 and 582 deaths.

The curfew will last from May 23 to May 27 after the end of Ramadan’s fasting month.

