https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497328-schumer-asks-what-planet-trump-is-on-after-declaring-we-have-prevailed

Senate Democratic Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPelosi objects to GOP ‘pause’ on next relief bill: ‘Hardship doesn’t take a pause’ Donald Trump is proposing attacks on Social Security and seniors; here is what we should do instead Schumer demands answers in use of unproven coronavirus drug on veterans MORE (N.Y.) on Tuesday incredulously demanded to know “what planet” President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama ‘should have kept his mouth shut’ on Trump’s coronavirus response MORE is living on after Trump said during a press conference on coronavirus testing that the U.S. had “met the moment” and “prevailed.”

Schumer blasted Trump on the Senate floor for “a stunning disregard for the truth.”

“What planet is he on? More than 30 million unemployed and we have prevailed? One point three million infected, 80,000 American fatalities — those numbers still growing and we have prevailed?” Schumer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t care what your politics is. No one should tolerate a president who ignores the truth, says whatever pops into his head, whether it’s true or false, or dangerous and then moves on his merry way to speak the next untruth, talk about the next quack cure,” he said.

Trump clarified during the Rose Garden press conference Monday that the U.S. had “prevailed” in coronavirus testing. But Schumer said that statement was also false.

“Even the corrections are false. The United States is testing about 300,000 people a day. Most experts believe the number is inadequate to stop this outbreak,” Schumer said.

“He’s so desperate that we get back to work but the only way to get back to work is when we have enough tests, not just for those who are very ill but for anyone who wants it,” he added.

Schumer also ticked through a list of other statements by the president that Democrats will be sure to dredge up during the fall election.

He noted that Trump in February predicted the coronavirus “miraculously goes away” in April when the weather warms up and later suggested attacks on his handling of the outbreak was a “new hoax” by the Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said the warm weather might take care of it. He pitched quack medicines and speculated that a vaccine could be ready in two months. Two months ago, the president said that anybody who wants a test can get a test, which is not even close to being true,” he said.

Schumer accused Trump of “belittling” and “ignoring” the crisis.

“It has prolonged and made the crisis worse and the American people know it. That’s why he lashes out, the president does, at reporters who ask him fair questions. That’s why,” he added.

Schumer compared Trump’s “we have prevailed” declaration to then President George W. Bush’s famous declaration of “mission accomplished” aboard the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln in reference to the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Despite Bush’s declaration of victory on May 1, 2003, the Iraq war wound up dragging on for eight more years, costing the lives of nearly 5,000 Americans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

