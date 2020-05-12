https://www.theblaze.com/news/elizabeth-warren-inflated-coronavirus-numbers

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for using inflated infection and death toll figures during the congressional hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

The new press secretary allegedly ran the “funny numbers” by White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx before setting the record straight during Tuesday’s press briefing.

“Elizabeth Warren erroneously said there were 25,000 new cases today, in fact, there were less than 20,000. Sen. Warren said there were 2,000 deaths, in fact, there have been less than a thousand — I spoke with Dr. Birx about that,” McEnany said.

Then she added: “I would encourage our Democratic colleagues and all Americans to make sure we are putting out good information because it does have consequences.”

Warren mentioned the inflated numbers while speaking with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing Tuesday.

“As I understand it, we have about 25,000 new infections a day and over 2,000 deaths a day … and some are estimating we could be at 200,000 cases a day by June,” the senator said, asking confirmation from Fauci.

In response, Fauci clapped down the 200,000 new cases per day by June figure, saying he expected the real number to be much lower, but did not issue a correction on the other two figures.

Although Warren did not cite her sources by name, the prediction of 200,000 new cases per day by June likely came from an alleged draft Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that was leaked to the media last week.

The White House and the CDC disavowed the report and its predictions immediately after it went public.

As for the daily infection and death figures, it was not immediately clear where Warren got those numbers.

Nevertheless, according to the NBC News coronavirus death tracker, which compiles information from state officials, the daily COVID-19 death rate in the U.S. has been under 2,000 since roughly the beginning of May. NBC News’ new case tracker shows that while the number of new cases hovered around at least 25,000 each day through April, that number has also significantly dropped off since the beginning of May.

