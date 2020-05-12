https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Mike-Lee-fisa-court-fbi-richard-grenell/2020/05/12/id/967133

The information coming out about the FBI’s investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn casts a “bright light” on the need of getting to the bottom of what had happened and the need for reform in the FBI, and that can start this week by passing amendments to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act’s court system, Sen. Mike Lee said Tuesday.

“We know power was abused against the incoming Trump administration and it was abused against Gen. Flynn, Carter Page, and President (Donald) Trump,” the Utah Republican said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “We will get to the bottom of this. It’s not a question of if, but when and how deep it runs.”

The planned reforms would require the FISA court, in any sensitive investigations, including any investigations of a political candidate or officeholder to allow a “friend of the court” advocate so that the American people “can have some expertise in the courtroom,” said Lee.

For example, on Monday, Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has declassified a list of Obama administration officials involved in the illegal “unmasking” of Gen. Michael Flynn’s conversations with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“If the U.S. government wiretaps like the ambassador, it’s supposed to be blacked out,” said Lee. “Now we know there is a list of Obama officials that unmasked Gen. Flynn.”

He said he also thinks presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time, needs to be called to account for the situation.

“This is the beginning and not the end of the investigation but we will find out a whole lot more,” said Lee. “This is a classic example of the abuse of power that can happen when too much power is concentrated within the federal government.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

