Sidney Powell, the Attorney for General Michael Flynn, joined Lou Dobbs on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the General Flynn case.

On Monday Acting DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Grenell was seen delivering a satchel of documents to the DOJ last week and according to ABC, he also discussed the list of Obama officials involved in unmasking Flynn.

On Tuesday ABC reporter Alex Mallin tweeted out that a senior DOJ official says “we do not intend to release the unmasking list.”

UPDATE: A senior DOJ official tells @ABC “we do not intend to release the [unmasking] list” that Grenell brought over to the building last week. https://t.co/rfau1AWV9b — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) May 12, 2020

The DOJ tossed it back to DNI Ric Grenell to release the unmasking list himself.

On Tuesday Sidney Powell told Lou Dobbs DNI Grenell MUST release the unmasking list. The list includes who likely leaked the transcript of General Flynn’s call with the Russian Ambassador during the Transition period. According to Powell this was a felony.

Let’s hope Ric Grenell acts and releases the list soon.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

