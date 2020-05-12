https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/sidney-powell-hits-back-judge-sullivans-dirty-political-move-delay-flynn-case-proposed-amicus-brief-no-place-court/

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan made a dirty, political move on Tuesday that will delay justice for General Mike Flynn.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Judge Emmet Sullivan was soliciting amicus briefs to allow for public comment on Flynn’s case.

This is a highly unusual, purely political move aimed at dragging out Flynn’s case.

It is important to note that Judge Sullivan in his order gave full discretion on which amicus briefs to approve to himself, which means he may likely approve ones critical to AG Bill Barr and General Flynn.

Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell on Tuesday evening hit back at Judge Sullivan, citing Sullivan’s track record and AG Eric Holder, “..proposed amicus brief has no place in this Court….It is no accident that amicus briefs are excluded in criminal cases.. this Court, on 24 specific occasions has rejected all prior attempts..to intervene”

“No further delay should be tolerated or any further expense caused to him and his defense.” Powell said in her motion to deny notice of intent to file motion for leave to file amicus brief.

#FLYNN defense cites AG Holder, and Judge Sullivan track record “..proposed amicus brief has no place in this Court.. It is no accident that amicus briefs are excluded in criminal cases.. this Court, on 24 specific occasions has rejected all prior attempts..to intervene” @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/XqT2fKZWTp — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 13, 2020

The Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last Thursday after bombshell documents released proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

Instead closing the case, Judge Sullivan is giving Russian collusion hoaxers another opportunity to smear Barr and Flynn.

A group referring to itself as “Watergate Prosecutors” on Monday filed a brief opposing the DOJ’s dismissal of Flynn’s case.

One of the members of “Watergate Prosecutors,” Jill Wine-Banks is a crazy Russian collusion truther who previously said ‘Flynn will get immunity for kidnapping.’

More on Flynn case – Part of the “Watergate Prosecutors” group who filed a brief opposing the DOJ motion to dismiss is Jill Wine-Banks. Ms. Wine-Banks is a Trump/Russia collusion nutter who claimed General Flynn would get “immunity for kidnapping” Good job Judge Sullivan! pic.twitter.com/bgc7bA1elC — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 13, 2020

These are the kinds of Trump-hating, Russian collusion conspiracy theorists Judge Sullivan is allowing to continue to attack General Flynn after it was already proven the FBI framed him!

