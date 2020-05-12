https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/05/12/whos-on-the-list-acting-dni-grenell-declassifies-names-of-obama-officials-who-unmasked-flynn-n390058

Richard Grenell, the acting Director of National Intelligence, has declassified the names of Obama administration officials responsible for the “unmasking” of incoming Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn, whose calls with Russia’s former ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, were wiretapped as part of the bogus investigation into Russian collusion—an investigation that was not based on any empirical evidence—and subsequently leaked. The names have not been made public yet but are likely to be included amongst a new round of documents expected to be released involving events that occurred between Trump’s election and Inauguration Day 2017.

Who’s on the list? When asked if Barack Obama is on the list, a source familiar with the documents told Fox News they would not say, but promised the list would make waves. Grenell is planning to declassify more intelligence on this matter in stages.

“Unmasking occurs after U.S. citizens’ conversations are incidentally picked up in conversations with foreign officials who are being monitored by the intelligence community,” explained Fox News. “The U.S. citizens’ identities are supposed to be protected if their participation is incidental and no wrongdoing is suspected. However, officials can determine the U.S. citizens’ names through a process that is supposed to safeguard their rights.”

Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice has previously admitted to unmasking the names of incoming Trump officials during the transition, but has denied political motivation for doing so, and says she’s not responsible for leaking them. As I previously reported, Barack Obama seems to be very anxious about what’s happening right now. In the leaked phone call to former members of his administration, he sounds shaky, even nervous discussing it. This makes a lot of sense. In addition to setting up a perjury trap for Flynn, Obama officials also withheld exculpatory evidence and investigated Trump and his associates over alleged Russian collusion even though they had no empirical evidence of that collusion. We also know that Obama was aware of the bogus investigation and efforts to railroad Michael Flynn, suggesting Obama was directly involved, and that the attempted coup against Trump was ordered by him.

