President Donald Trump abruptly ended his press briefing on coronavirus testing Monday afternoon after two short, heated exchanges with reporters.

CBS News’ Weijia Jiang asked Trump about his touting of U.S. testing numbers, saying, “Why does that matter? Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?”

“They’re losing their lives everywhere in world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question, okay?” Trump responded. “When you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer.”

He tried to move on, gesturing to another reporter and saying, “Yes, behind you, please.”

Jiang continued and asked, “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically, that I should ask China?”

“I’m not saying it specifically to anybody,” Trump said. “I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that.”

“That’s not a nasty question,” she said.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was next up and she tried to ask Trump a question. When it seemed like he was going to move on, Collins said, “You pointed to me. I have two questions, Mr. President.”

“Next, please,” Trump said.

“You called on me,” Collins said.

“I did, and you didn’t respond, and now I’m calling on the young lady in the back,” Trump responded.

Collins said she just wanted to let Jiang finish. Before she could ask her question, the president abruptly ended the press briefing.

