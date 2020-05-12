https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/strategies-tear-trump-may-turned-back-democrats/

Democrats for years have pursued strategies to undermine and destroy President Trump.

Recall the Steele dossier, which made wild claims purporting to document his lack of qualifications. It failed.

Then there was Russia collusion, those claims that Trump’s 2016 campaign worked with Russia to defeat two-time presidential race loser Hillary Clinton. It failed.

Then there was the impeach-and-remove campaign launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a strategy that included House hearings with witnesses handpicked by Democrats who went so far as to tell the witnesses what they could say. It failed.

Those strategies may be about to be turned on the Democrats, and they may not fail a second time.

It’s all over the insistence by Democrats that the 2016 election has to be overturned and Trump removed, and the recent developments in the cases that started. For example, the Department of Justice dropped its case against Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. And documents have been released showing how even Democrats, when they were under oath, said there wasn’t any Russia collusion evidence.

On Tuesday, officials in the Trump administration said they were preparing to release a list of names of Obama administration officials who “unmasked” individuals on which the intel community had spied.

Then came word that the Senate Judiciary Committee is going to have top Obama officials testify what they know about the origins of the Russia collusion strategy.

Whether they want to or not.

A GOP source told Fox News a committee investigating that issue wants to hear from former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA chief John Brennan – and may subpoena them if they don’t appear voluntarily.

All of those players would have had access during the Obama administration to the details of campaigns that were launched against President Trump.

“Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also said last week that he wants the committee to hear from former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in the summer months,” Fox reported.

Fox’s source said investigators are looking at layers of actions, “and you have to be able to tell the story of exactly what was going on, and who was doing what, when, and why.”

One component apparently will be a Jan. 5, 2017, meeting in the Oval Office involving Yates, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, then-National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Joe Biden and Obama.

It was about that meeting that Rice, just before she left office upon Trump’s inauguration, sent to herself an email memorializing how Obama instructed that everything should be done “by the book,” a comment that has raised so-far unanswered questions about what other option would there have been.

Commentator Tucker Carlson has described the situation simply as Obama using “federal law enforcement to hurt his political enemies.”

“The president of the United States turned to the head of the FBI, the most powerful law enforcement official in America, and said, ‘Continue to secretly investigate my chief political rival so that I can act against him.’ [Then-FBI Director James] Comey’s response? ‘Yes, sir,'” Carlson said. “That’s what Obama was saying, openly.

“In any normal period in American history, this exchange would define Barack Obama forever,” Carlson continued. “Obama would be known as the disgraced former president who used federal law enforcement to hurt his political enemies. That’s what he did. Unfortunately, this is not a normal period.”

He charged Obama had a plan to “derail his successor” and had very little opposition to it.

Commentator and Fox contributor Byron York raised some of the questions about Rice’s email.

He noted, “Ever since Republicans first began discovering questionable activities by the FBI and the Justice Department in the Trump-Russia investigation … they were asking the question, ‘What did President Obama know?'” he said.

“He starts talking, the president does, about the wiretap of Michael Flynn and what was heard,” York explained. “We know right there that the president was talking about the Flynn case and we don’t know what else.”

York explained, “It was pretty much the last thing Susan Rice ever did in the Obama administration. She’s writing about it and she is stressing … it doesn’t say what they did but it was ‘completely by the book,’ which indicates that there was some possibility of doing things not by the book and she wanted to make sure everybody knew that President Obama did it ‘by the book.'”

Commentator Sean Hannity suggested by now there are “deep state” participants in the Democrats’ strategies who might be, or should be, worried.

He said, “Many current and former officials, they have reason to be worried. My sources [are] telling me tonight that some of them have now lawyered up with the biggest names and most expensive lawyers in Washington, D.C.”

It was former Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr who said on the Ingraham Angle that Obama himself should be very concerned.

“The question emerges, not just what did the president [Obama] know and when did he know it [but] …what did the president do and when did he do it?” Starr told Ingraham. “And did he know that the Department of Justice was being completely circumvented by his director of the FBI, Jim Comey, in league with [then-Director of National Intelligence] James Clapper?”

Fox reported, “Starr added that the DOJ’s motion document opens Obama up to public questioning about any deeper role he may have played in the Flynn matter.”

He said, “The motion to dismiss the General Flynn indictment I think is very, very troubling for President Obama. He has now, I believe, with all due respect, opened himself up to some of the most serious questions over the last four years.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., also told Fox that she hopes now the American people learn the “truth.”

She said it appears as though “a whole bunch of people,” including Obama, Biden and Rice, are “acting as though they are very, very nervous.”

