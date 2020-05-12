https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/street-artists-hijack-barack-h-obama-highway-sign-banner-highlighting-obamagate-scandal-video/

Street artists hijacked a Barack H. Obama sign on a California freeway with a banner highlighting the ObamaGate scandal.

A right-wing group called “The Faction” placed a banner underneath a sign on the 134 freeway named after Barack Obama using his Indonesian name “Barry Soetoro.”

“Barry Soetoro PI – illegal wire taps,” “fake dossiers” and “election insurance.”

WATCH:

On 12/20/18, a portion of the 134 freeway here in Los Angeles was named the Barack H. Obama Highway. Today, we decided to help @BarackObama get some exposure on his side hustle. Good luck big guy!#ObamaGate pic.twitter.com/CmO0IJJKQL — The Faction (@TheFaction1776) May 12, 2020

#ObamaGate trended on Twitter over the weekend after it was revealed Barack Obama discussed Flynn’s calls with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a secret January 2017 Oval Office meeting with Biden, Rice, Brennan, Comey, Clapper and Yates.

President Trump hammered Barack Obama and ObamaGate on Monday.

Because it was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history! https://t.co/PTzFvvITh3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time! – Trump said in a tweet.

OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

