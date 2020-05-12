https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/street-artists-hijack-barack-h-obama-highway-sign-banner-highlighting-obamagate-scandal-video/

Street artists hijacked a Barack H. Obama sign on a California freeway with a banner highlighting the ObamaGate scandal.

A right-wing group called “The Faction” placed a banner underneath a sign on the 134 freeway named after Barack Obama using his Indonesian name “Barry Soetoro.”

“Barry Soetoro PI – illegal wire taps,” “fake dossiers” and “election insurance.”

WATCH:

#ObamaGate trended on Twitter over the weekend after it was revealed Barack Obama discussed Flynn’s calls with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a secret January 2017 Oval Office meeting with Biden, Rice, Brennan, Comey, Clapper and Yates.

President Trump hammered Barack Obama and ObamaGate on Monday.

OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time! – Trump said in a tweet.

