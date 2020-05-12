https://thehill.com/regulation/497385-supreme-court-divided-over-fight-for-trumps-financial-records

The Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided over President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama ‘should have kept his mouth shut’ on Trump’s coronavirus response MORE’s assertion that the broad powers he enjoys as the nation’s chief executive override subpoenas for his financial records and tax returns.

Trump’s standoff with a trio of Democratic-led House committees and Manhattan prosecutors over his financial paper trail saw the justices raise divergent concerns about presidential immunity, congressional oversight and the power of prosecutors to gather evidence linked to a sitting president.

The first argument in Tuesday’s pair of overlapping cases concerned a slate of congressional subpoenas issued to Trump’s accountants and banks.

The court’s more conservative justices tended to focus on the risk of granting Congress overly broad powers, including the potential for presidential harassment, while the reliably liberal justices aired concerns about placing overly restrictive limits on lawmakers.

One area of apparent common ground, though, was the view that the cases, which asked the justices to draw lines between the governmental branches, had handed them a difficult constitutional task.

“You say there is some power in the House and you think there’s a high standard. I understand the House to concede there is some limit to its authority,” Chief Justice John Roberts said to Trump’s private attorney. “So it sounds like at the end of the day this is just another case where the courts are balancing the competing interests on either side.”

The justices’ seeming lack of consensus over some of the core constitutional questions suggests they may not achieve the unanimity that marked prior Supreme Court decisions on executive privileges and immunities which handed defeats to Presidents Nixon and Clinton.

