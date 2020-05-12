https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/death-metoo-95-celebs-smeared-kavanaugh-silent-biden/

(NEWSBUSTERS) — You can say goodbye to the #MeToo movement. It had a good three-year run, but inevitably, hypocrisy and political expediency caught up with it.

Ninety-five Hollywood supporters of the #MeToo movement smeared now-SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh over flimsy sexual assault allegations in 2018 in an attempt to block his Supreme Court appointment. But now that Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden has sexual assault allegations of his own — allegations with more corroborating evidence than the claims against Kavanugh at least — these celebs’ appeals to believing victims no matter what have seemed to dry up. Some of them are even defending Biden and calling his accuser a liar.

Big names like Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Jamie Lee Curtis, and nearly 100 more celebrities have had nothing to say against the man running to prevent President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election nor expressed any solidarity with the woman who claimed Biden assaulted her in 1993. Not even several of the famous ladies belonging to female assault victims solidarity organization Time’s Up — like Jessica Chastain, Brie Larson, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore — have offered a word of support to the alleged victim.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

