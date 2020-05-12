https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-price-is-right-donates-nearly-100k-to-abortion-giant-planned-parenthood

As both lives and livelihoods are lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular game show “The Price Is Right” donated nearly $100,000 for the abortion giant Planned Parenthood in the latest primetime special “The Price is Right At Night.”

“The longest-running game show in television history aired Monday evening with regular host Drew Carey joined by Emmy-winning host of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ RuPaul,” reports Fox News. The famous drag queen was on hand to help raise money for charity, with the show promising to match all the contestants’ prize winnings with a donation to Planned Parenthood.”

“Contestants won big during the special, totaling $97,266 in prizes,” the report continued. “This meant that the same dollar amount is now going to the organization as a charitable donation.”

RuPaul has long been an outspoken supporter of Planned Parenthood. In 2017, he even told Marie Claire magazine that his mother used to work there.

“Women in our culture have been so marginalized and so really beaten down. We live in a masculine-dominated culture,” he said. “How dare some man tell a woman what to do with her body. That is outrageous! Outrageous. As a human, that is a big issue for me that really strikes a chord. My mother, she had never really had a job before. Planned Parenthood represented so much freedom for us. For me to watch her blossom into a working woman and self-sufficient after this sort of system of being married to a man and staying home, after that façade fell apart, she built herself back up. In my heart, it represents so much strength, and I think it’s a very important organization.”

As noted by Fox News, people on social media were largely upset that “The Price is Right” waded into such polarizing political waters.

“I went to watch the price is rights night time special with RuPaul…but….his charity was planned parenthood. They lost this viewer. #TRUMP2020,” said on Twitter user.

“The Price is Right at Night is raising money for the ‘charity’ Planned Parenthood. Are you kidding me??? Wow… #whatisthisworldcomingto,” said another user.

“Tell me I’m wrong but The Price is Right is a disgrace. They raised $97,000+ for Planned Parenthood with their evening show tonight. How many lives will be lost because if this? They celebrate the deaths,” said another.

Abortion advocates have been stressing the importance of the grisly practice since the outset of the pandemic, arguing that certain states have used the lockdown as a vehicle to enact a post-Roe v. Wade society.

“Abortion is an essential component of comprehensive health care. It is also a time-sensitive service for which a delay of several weeks, or in some cases days, may increase the risks or potentially make it completely inaccessible,” the New York Times Editorial Board argued in March. “The consequences of being unable to obtain an abortion profoundly impact a person’s life, health and well-being.”

The historic $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress provided no relief funds for abortion providers. At the time, Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, denounced President Donald Trump and the GOP for not allowing abortion clinics to benefit from the package.

“It has become shamefully clear that not even a global pandemic will stop the Trump administration or Republican Congressional leaders from attacking access to reproductive care,” said McGill Johnson in a statement. “Our leaders should be working to support the nation’s full network of safety-net health care providers during these uncertain times. Instead, the Senate bill targets Planned Parenthood and expands the harmful and discriminatory Hyde amendment, putting up even more barriers to care for women, people with low incomes, and communities of color.”

