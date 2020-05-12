https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/borders-immigration-felony/2020/05/12/id/967033

President Donald Trump showed support for a Supreme Court decision to reinstate a federal law that makes it a felony to encourage people to come to or stay illegally in the U.S., while touting his own stance on strong borders.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Trump included an article on the high court’s decision last week with the following message:

“A great time to have strong Borders, and we now have the strongest Borders in our history. 182 miles of Border Wall already built! Dems want Open Borders, let EVERYONE IN. No thanks!”

The May 7 ruling by the Supreme Court overturned a 2018 ruling made by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, according to The Epoch Times article the president tweeted.

The law that was resurrected is Section 1324 of the federal Immigration and Nationality Act, which makes it a crime, punishable by up to five years of imprisonment for anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law.” The five-year sentence doubles if he or she acted “for the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

