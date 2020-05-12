https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497256-trump-ordering-halt-to-pension-investments-in-chinese-equities-report

The Trump administration is reportedly taking steps to block investments from federal retirement funds in Chinese equities.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien and National Economic Council Chairman Larry KudlowLawrence (Larry) Alan KudlowMORE in a Monday letter to Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia Eugene ScaliaOSHA inspectors conducting hundreds of coronavirus-related workplace investigations: report Schumer ramps up offensive on lack of GOP oversight of Trump’s coronavirus response AFL-CIO calls on Labor Department to ramp up protections for workers amid pandemic MORE reportedly called for the Thrift Savings Plan, a federal employee retirement fund, to pull funds invested in Chinese equities, Fox Business reported.

The letter warned that the investments “would expose the retirement funds to significant and unnecessary economic risk, and it would channel federal employees’ money to companies that present significant national security and humanitarian concerns because they operate in violation of U.S. sanction law and assist the Chinese Government’s efforts to build its military and oppress religious minorities,” according to the network.

“Further, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board… is set to implement these plans during a time of mounting uncertainty concerning China’s relations with the rest of the world, including the possibility that future sanctions will result from the culpable actions of the Chinese Government with respect to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter continued.

The administration officials also said the investments in the Chinese equities “risky and unjustified,” Fox Business reported.

In a separate Monday letter, Scalia called for Michael Kennedy, the chairman of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, to shift the investments, the network noted, adding that Scalia shared the letter from Kudlow and O’Brien and said the officials have “grave concerns with the planned investment on grounds of both investment risk and national security.”

Scalia’s letter also warns that because the federal government “matches” (Thrift Savings Plan) contributions, the investments “would result in the federal government funding activities that are diametrically opposed to U.S. military interests,” according to Fox Business. It says that moving the assets is “at the direction of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama ‘should have kept his mouth shut’ on Trump’s coronavirus response MORE” and calls for a response by Wednesday.

Trump has frequently blamed China for the coronavirus outbreak, claiming that Chinese officials could have acted sooner to stop the spread of the virus.

Last week, U.S. and Chinese trade officials discussed “phase one” of a deal signed in January, promising to uphold the plan and create a “favorable atmosphere” for trade between the two countries.

