President Donald Trump has weighed in on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s feud with Alameda County, which has blocked the electric car company from officially re-opening its manufacturing plant in Fremont, California.

“California should let Tesla & [Elon Musk] open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely,” tweeted Trump on Tuesday morning.

California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

While Tesla has been allowed to resume business under the California reopening guidelines, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has encouraged public health officials to adopt stricter measures as deemed appropriate. Alameda County, where Tesla’s Fremont plant is located, is one such California county that has opted to do so.

After Tesla told employees last Thursday that the company would begin to resume operations the following day, Dr. Erica Pan, the interim public health officer for Alameda County, claimed that Tesla was prohibited from re-opening.

“We have not given the green light. We have been working with them looking at some of their safety plans. But no, we have not said that it is appropriate to move forward,” Dr. Pan said during a virtual town hall on Friday, reports NBC News.

Musk, who has recently made “freedom” his rallying cry, issued a defiant response the following day. In one fell swoop, the Tesla CEO insulted the interim health officer’s intelligence, announced that Tesla would move it’s headquarters and unspecified programs out of state, and filed a lawsuit against Alameda County.

And on Monday, Musk resumed operations in Tesla’s manufacturing plant anyway, proclaiming that he would work the hop onto the manufacturing line himself.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Newsom claimed during a Monday press conference that he wasn’t aware Tesla had re-opened, but encouraged the company to come to an agreement with Alameda County.

“I have great expectations that we can work through, at the county level, the issue with this particular county and this company, in the next number of days,” said Newsom.

The governor also seemed to respond to Tesla’s threats about leaving the state, having emphasized that California has “substantively supported” the company for years.

“I’m confident we’ll get through this regardless of what some people are saying on social media and in the press currently,” he said.

In response to the feud, Richard Cortez, the judge for Hidalgo County, Texas, issued a statement through the county encouraging Musk to consider moving operations to his jurisdiction. Musk told the county that the “note is much appreciated.”

