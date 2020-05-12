https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/tucker-carlson-confronts-former-rep-trey-gowdy-actions-former-speaker-paul-ryan-took-allowed-mueller-obamagate-flourish-video/

Last Friday Rep. Matt Gaetz, attorney-author Alan Dershowitz and investigative journalist John Solomon joined Sean Hannity to discuss the latest House Intelligence Committee document release that proves the Obama administration had nothing on Trump and Russia. It was all a hoax and they pushed forward with their investigations anyway.

During the segment Rep. Gaetz tossed former Rep. Trey Gowdy under the bus for blocking the subpoenas of deep state operatives.

Matt Gaetz: Devin Nunes is a patriot. And I’m glad you went through Trey Gowdy’s exquisite questions in 2017 to these corrupt officials. I guess my questions Sean would be why was it then in late May in 2018 that Trey Gowdy went on Martha MacCallum’s show and said the FBI did exactly as all of our fellow Americans would have wanted them to do and that it had nothing to do with Donald Trump. Both of those things have now been proven to be untrue and it seems that Gowdy’s brilliant lawyering back in 2017 that we’re only able to see now proves those statements untrue. The number one question I get asked from Americans is why no one has gone to jail and is held accountable. Unfortunately, when Nunes and Meadows and Jordan and I wanted subpoena power it was Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy that wouldn’t give us that subpoena power. Democrats sent out hundreds of subpoenas. When we had control and could have run this to the ground in 2017 but we didn’t send out a single subpoena. Not one. And that’s a failure of our Republican leadership.

Via Hannity:

[embedded content]

Last night, Tucker Carlson had Gowdy on and he called him out as well:

Tucker: This was driven by the Obama Administration but it was allowed to metastasize because the Republican Congress did not stop it. Why do you think that is?

After showing Gowdy a clip of him saying Trump was not the focus of the Russia collusion investigations Gowdy said he was wrong.

Then Tucker pointed out that the entire Russia collusion narrative was a hoax. And Tucker pointed out there is NO EVIDENCE that the DNC was hacked by Russia.

Gowdy tried to push back but Tucker ate his lunch.

[embedded content]

Mark Levin addressed concerns with “Slip and Fall” Lawyer Trey Gowdy in the past as well.

Gowdy sure sounds good at times but when it really came time to hold individuals accountable for the rule of law, he failed.

Good for Tucker Carlson for confronting the former lawmaker.

