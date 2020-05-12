https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/uber-grubhub-takeover-offer/2020/05/12/id/967090

Uber Technologies Inc. has made an offer to acquire food-delivery company Grubhub Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies are in talks about a deal and could reach an agreement as soon as this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

Deliberations are ongoing and talks could still fall through, the people said. A representative for Grubhub couldn’t immediately comment, while a spokesperson for Uber couldn’t immediately be reached.

Grubhub (GRUB) shares climbed as much as 37% in New York trading after being temporarily halted, valuing the company at $5.6 billion. Uber (UBER), with a market value of about $57 billion, rose as much as 4.1%.

Uber is shuttering its own food-delivery unit, Uber Eats, in seven countries where the service has proven unpopular, it said last week. Those markets represented 1% of Uber Eats gross bookings and 4% of the business’s adjusted losses before interest, taxes and depreciation for the first quarter of 2020, the company said.

