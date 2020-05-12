https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/uss-nevada-pearl-harbor-world-war-ii-wreckage/2020/05/12/id/967163

The sunken wreckage of a ship that endured a torpedo bombing during the attack on Pearl Harbor has been found near the coast of Hawaii.

The USS Nevada, which was once considered “unsinkable,” was found roughly 65 nautical miles southwest of Honolulu, nearly three miles underwater, the Naval History and Heritage Command posted on its website.

The Nevada, which was commissioned in 1916, operated from the Atlantic and the Caribbean. In mid-1918, the ship went to service in World War I in the British Isles.

“Nevada is an iconic ship that speaks to American resilience and stubbornness,” James Delgado, the lead maritime archaeologist for the mission, said in the statement. “Rising from its watery grave after being sunk at Pearl Harbor, it survived torpedoes, bombs, shells and two atomic blasts. The physical reality of the ship, resting in the darkness of the great museum of the sea, reminds us not only of past events, but of those who took up the challenge of defending the United States in two global wars.”

Following its service in the Pacific for the majority of the 1930s, the Nevada was moored at Pearl Harbor. Then, on Dec. 7, 1941, the ship was hit by a torpedo and multiple bombs from the Japanese Imperial Navy.

The damage from the attack forced the Nevada to be beached and repaired. In 1943, it was commissioned again during the Battle of Attu in the Aleutian Island. Then in 1944, it saw more action during the Atlantic for the D-Day invasion.

Finally, the Nevada came back to the Pacific to take part in the Iwo Jima and Okinawa invasions in 1945.

