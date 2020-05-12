https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/497420-walmart-giving-second-round-of-cash-bonuses-to-hourly-employees

Walmart on Tuesday announced plans to hand out another round of cash bonuses to the thousands of hourly employees who are working amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Full-time hourly associates will receive a one-time bonus of $300 and part-time and temporary employees will get $150, the corporation said in a news release. The bonuses, which will add up to $390 million, according to the company, will go to employees in stores, clubs and offices, as well as drivers.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said in a statement. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs — diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

Walmart has continued operations around the U.S. amid the pandemic. The company said that it has implemented daily health screens and temperature checks for employees and also provided masks and gloves.

Tuesday’s announcement marked the second time the company has offered special cash bonuses during the crisis. In early April, the company offered bonuses worth the same amount to full- and part-time hourly employees. Walmart said that it has committed more than $935 million in employee bonuses so far this year.

The company has hired about 200,000 employees to work in stores, clubs and distribution and fulfillment centers since March 19 as the company experiences a surge in demand caused by the crisis.

In addition to the bonuses, the company has also temporarily raised hourly wages for e-commerce warehouse center employees. Wages for workers in its e-commerce warehouses will have been raised by $2, to between $15 and $19 an hour, through Memorial Day.

