https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/497264-watch-live-fauci-testifies-in-senate-hearing-on-safely-getting-back-to-work

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force testify in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

In an email to The New York Times, Fauci said he plans to tell the committee about “the danger of trying to open the country prematurely.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

