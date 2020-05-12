http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NMJVUx-mOS0/

The Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee will hold a virtual hearing on Tuesday on oversight of financial regulators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday on the federal government’s financial and monetary response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The officials that will testify includes:

  • Randal Quarles, the vice chairman for supervision for the Federal Reserve
  • Joseph Otting, comptroller of the currency
  • Jelena McWilliams, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Rodney Hood, chairman of the National Credit Union Administration

